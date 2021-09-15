J&K reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

They said 32 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 124 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 3,27,296

There was one death due to the virus, from Jammu Division, during the time. So far 4,415 people have died— 2169 in Jammu division and 2,246 in Kashmir.

In the district-wise breakup, Srinagar reported 77 cases, Baramulla 10, Budgam 12, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 3, Anantnag 5, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 1, Shopian 0, Jammu 10, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 4, Doda 6, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 1, Ramban 1 and Reasi 8.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a few cases were confirmed at CD hospital Srinagar and include a female (16) from Barbarshah, female (53) from Ahmad Kadal, male (24) from Kahlil, female (19) from H Mir, female (53) from Wazir Bagh Srg, male (19) from Baghi Mehtab, female (45) and male (72) from NA, two females (67, 29) from Srinagar, male (45) from Nowpora, female (54) from Rainawari and male (62) from Bemina Srg.

A total of 131 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—32 from Jammu and 99 from Kashmir in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,21,532.

There are now 1349 active cases in J&K—224 in Jammu and 1125 in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, there was one fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today, they said. So far 46 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added.