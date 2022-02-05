J&K reports 1,606 new COVID cases, four fresh deaths

Srinagar, Feb 5: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 1,606 new COVID cases-719 in Kashmir and 887 in Jammu division- even as four fresh deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.
The case tally has reached to 445497 while the death toll to 4,706.
Jammu district recorded the highest of 307 cases, followed by 259 cases in Doda district, officials added.
There are 20,663 active COVID cases in the union territory as of now, while the number of recovered patients was 4,20,128, the officials said.