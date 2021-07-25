J&K reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, no death in last 24 hrs

Srinagar July 25: Jammu and Kashmir Sunday reported 166 new COVID-19 cases, however no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 132 were reported in Kashmir and 34 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,20,657 while the death toll remains static at 4,374.

A total of 3,14, 995 have already recovered from the disease including the 197 recoveries in the last 24 hours alone.