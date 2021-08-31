J&K reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality in Kashmir

Srinagar Aug 31: Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday reported 166 new COVID-19 cases, even as one fresh fatality has been reported in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.
Of the fresh cases, 148 cases were reported in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,25,419 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,408.
A total of 3,19,681 have already recovered from the disease including the 99 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,330 active virus cases in J&K- 1,012 in Kashmir and 318 in Jammu.