J&K reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

Srinagar Sept 19: Jammu and Kashmir Sunday reported 168 new COVID-19 cases, however no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours.
Of the fresh cases, 153 cases were reported in Kashmir and 15 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,27,941 while the death remains unchanged at 4,416.
A total of 3,22,032 have already recovered from the disease including the 154 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,493 active virus cases in J&K- 1,266 in Kashmir and 227 in Jammu.