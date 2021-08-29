J&K reports 169 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Srinagar Aug 29: Jammu and Kashmir Sunday reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, while one fresh fatality has been reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
As per the data, 145 cases were reported in Kashmir and 24 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,25,148 while the death toll has risen to 4,407.
A total of 3,19,465 have already recovered from the disease including the 103 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,276 active virus cases in J&K- 939 in Kashmir and 337 in Jammu.