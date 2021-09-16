J&K reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

Of the fresh cases, 129 cases were reported in Kashmir and 41 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,27,466 while the death remains unchanged at 4,415.

A total of 3,21,630 have already recovered from the disease including the 98 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,421 active virus cases in J&K- 1,168 in Kashmir and 253 in Jammu.