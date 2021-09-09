J&K reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh fatality in last 24 hours

Of the fresh cases, 147 cases were reported in Kashmir and 23 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,26,480 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,411.

A total of 3,20,806 have already recovered from the disease including the 158 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,263 active virus cases in J&K- 1,035 in Kashmir and 228 in Jammu.