J&K reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Srinagar Sept 10: Jammu and Kashmir Friday reported 173 new COVID-19 cases while one fresh fatality has been reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
Of the fresh cases, 150 cases were reported in Kashmir and 23 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,26,653 while the death toll has risen to 4,412.
A total of 3,20,948 have already recovered from the disease including the 142 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,293 active virus cases in J&K- 1,062 in Kashmir and 231 in Jammu.