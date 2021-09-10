Health

J&K reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

The overall infection tally has risen to 3,26,653 of which 3,20,948 patients have already recovered.
A health worker collects swab sample of a man for COVID-19 testing at the entrance of Shalimar Garden in Srinagar.Mubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Sept 10: Jammu and Kashmir Friday reported 173 new COVID-19 cases while one fresh fatality has been reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 150 cases were reported in Kashmir and 23 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,26,653 while the death toll has risen to 4,412.

A total of 3,20,948 have already recovered from the disease including the 142 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,293 active virus cases in J&K- 1,062 in Kashmir and 231 in Jammu.

