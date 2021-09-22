J&K reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

Of the fresh cases, 159 cases were reported in Kashmir and 45 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,28,8418 while the death remains unchanged at 4,419. Among districts, Srinagar reported the highest number of 80 cases followed by Budgam with 28 infections.

A total of 3,22,463 have already recovered from the disease including the 118 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,536 active virus cases in J&K- 1,290 in Kashmir and 246 in Jammu.