J&K reports 2304 new COVID cases, nine deaths

Srinagar, Feb 2: 2304 fresh Covid cases and nine deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.
While 996 cases were reported from Jammu, 1308 cases were confirmed in Kashmir division, taking the total count to 440480.
Regarding the fresh fatalities, the officials said five were reported from Jammu division and four from Kashmir valley. So far 4692 people have died due to the virus—2294 in Jammu and 2398 in Kashmir Valley, reported news agency GNS.
Giving district wise details, he said, Srinagar reported 439 cases, Baramulla 190, Budgam 167, Pulwama 41, Kupwara 131, Anantnag 84, Bandipora 57, Ganderbal 53, Kulgam 112, Shopian 34, Jammu 443, Udhampur 128, Rajouri 37, Doda 104, Kathua 36, Samba 56, Kishtwar 54, Poonch 15, Ramban 84 and Reasi 39.
A number of the cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories associated with GMC Srinagar and District hospital Pulwama.
The GMC Srinagar cases include female (40) (NA) from Sgr, female (60) (NA) from Budgam, male (74) (NA) from Sgr, female (72) (NA) from Sgr, female (20) (NA) from Budgam, female (30) (NA) from Batamaloo, male (70) (NA) from Sgr, female (50) (NA) from Sgr, male (55) (NA) from Sgr, female (19Days) (NA) from Baramulla, male (02) (NA) from Budgam, female (65) (NA) from Pattan, female (39) (NA) from Indranagar Sgr, female (60) (NA) from Sanatnagar, male (28) (NA) from Sgr, female (30) (NA) from Sgr, female (49) (NA) from Bulbulbagh, female (05) (NA) from Midoora tral, male (32) (NA) from Bemina, female (30) (NA) from Lalbazar, male (70) (NA) from Lalbazar, female (35) (NA) from Lalbazar, female (11) (NA) from Lalbazar, female (60) (NA) from Wazirbagh, female (39) (NA) from Rainawari, male (50) (NA) from Handwara, male (14) (NA) from Bemina, female (63) (NA) from Pakherpora, male (75) (NA) from Panthachowk, male (43) (NA) from Nawabazar, female (40) (NA) from HMT, male (55) (NA) from Pulwama, female (50) (NA) from Khaniyar, male (35) (NA) from Budgam, male (42) (NA) from Khaniyar, female (18) from Sgr, male (65) from Bagi mehtab, male (48) from Kukura bilal colony, male (55) from Saidkadal, male (63) from Nishat, female (30) from Elahibagh, male (37) from Hazratbal, male (16) from Habbak, male (65) from Harwan, male (18) from Nishat, female (85) from Nishat, male (20) from Nishat, female (09) (NA) from Sanatnagar, female (33) (NA) from Nazneenpora, male (65) (NA) from Khaygam Pulwama, male (45) (NA) from Khaygam Pulwama, female (48) (NA) from Khaygam, female (06) (NA) from Khaygam Pulwama, female (08) (NA) from Khaygam Pulwama, female (14) (NA) from Khaygam, male (37) (NA) from Rajpora, female (20) (NA) from Kralcheck shopian, female (18) (NA) from Kralcheck shopian, female (45) (NA) from Mughalpora shopian, female (65) (NA) from Rajpora, female (30) (NA) from Kathalan shopian, female (20) (NA) from Tukroo, female (28) from Lalbazar, male (25) from Lalbazar, female (35) from Hazratbal, female (57) from Habbak, female (60) from Habbak, male (14) from Gulabbagh, female (31) from Sgr, male (27) from Sgr, female (22) from Bandipora, female (26) from Pulwama, female (18) from Pulwama, male (75) (NA) from Tangmarg, male (80) (NA) from Khansahib, male (60) from Ahmed nagar, male (70) from Tulmullah and male (19) from Chattabal.
The District Hospital Pulwama cases include female (35) from Murran, male (33) from Turukwangam, female (28) from Tahab, female (35) from Pinglena, male (32) from Pinglena, female (32) from New colony pulwama, female (20) from Karimabad, female (80) from Uripora, male (26) from Pampore, male (65) from Lassipora, female (32) from Malikpora and female (30) from Rahmoo.
Besides, they said, 5024 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—1433 from Jammu Division and 3591 from Kashmir. So far 405959 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 29829—8547 in Jammu and 21282 in Kashmir.
They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 45345 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.