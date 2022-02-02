J&K reports 2304 new COVID cases, nine deaths

Giving district wise details, he said, Srinagar reported 439 cases, Baramulla 190, Budgam 167, Pulwama 41, Kupwara 131, Anantnag 84, Bandipora 57, Ganderbal 53, Kulgam 112, Shopian 34, Jammu 443, Udhampur 128, Rajouri 37, Doda 104, Kathua 36, Samba 56, Kishtwar 54, Poonch 15, Ramban 84 and Reasi 39.

A number of the cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories associated with GMC Srinagar and District hospital Pulwama.

The GMC Srinagar cases include female (40) (NA) from Sgr, female (60) (NA) from Budgam, male (74) (NA) from Sgr, female (72) (NA) from Sgr, female (20) (NA) from Budgam, female (30) (NA) from Batamaloo, male (70) (NA) from Sgr, female (50) (NA) from Sgr, male (55) (NA) from Sgr, female (19Days) (NA) from Baramulla, male (02) (NA) from Budgam, female (65) (NA) from Pattan, female (39) (NA) from Indranagar Sgr, female (60) (NA) from Sanatnagar, male (28) (NA) from Sgr, female (30) (NA) from Sgr, female (49) (NA) from Bulbulbagh, female (05) (NA) from Midoora tral, male (32) (NA) from Bemina, female (30) (NA) from Lalbazar, male (70) (NA) from Lalbazar, female (35) (NA) from Lalbazar, female (11) (NA) from Lalbazar, female (60) (NA) from Wazirbagh, female (39) (NA) from Rainawari, male (50) (NA) from Handwara, male (14) (NA) from Bemina, female (63) (NA) from Pakherpora, male (75) (NA) from Panthachowk, male (43) (NA) from Nawabazar, female (40) (NA) from HMT, male (55) (NA) from Pulwama, female (50) (NA) from Khaniyar, male (35) (NA) from Budgam, male (42) (NA) from Khaniyar, female (18) from Sgr, male (65) from Bagi mehtab, male (48) from Kukura bilal colony, male (55) from Saidkadal, male (63) from Nishat, female (30) from Elahibagh, male (37) from Hazratbal, male (16) from Habbak, male (65) from Harwan, male (18) from Nishat, female (85) from Nishat, male (20) from Nishat, female (09) (NA) from Sanatnagar, female (33) (NA) from Nazneenpora, male (65) (NA) from Khaygam Pulwama, male (45) (NA) from Khaygam Pulwama, female (48) (NA) from Khaygam, female (06) (NA) from Khaygam Pulwama, female (08) (NA) from Khaygam Pulwama, female (14) (NA) from Khaygam, male (37) (NA) from Rajpora, female (20) (NA) from Kralcheck shopian, female (18) (NA) from Kralcheck shopian, female (45) (NA) from Mughalpora shopian, female (65) (NA) from Rajpora, female (30) (NA) from Kathalan shopian, female (20) (NA) from Tukroo, female (28) from Lalbazar, male (25) from Lalbazar, female (35) from Hazratbal, female (57) from Habbak, female (60) from Habbak, male (14) from Gulabbagh, female (31) from Sgr, male (27) from Sgr, female (22) from Bandipora, female (26) from Pulwama, female (18) from Pulwama, male (75) (NA) from Tangmarg, male (80) (NA) from Khansahib, male (60) from Ahmed nagar, male (70) from Tulmullah and male (19) from Chattabal.