J&K reports 308 COVID-19 cases, six deaths in last 24 hours

Srinagar, June 29: Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday reported 308 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per government data, 209 of the fresh cases were reported in Kashmir division and 99 in Jammu taking the overall case tally to 3,15,298.

Of the six fresh fatalities, four were reported from Kashmir valley and two from Jammu pushing the death toll in J&K to 4,316, data said.