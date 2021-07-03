J&K reports 338 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in last 24 hrs

Srinagar, July 3: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 338 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per government data, 238 of the fresh cases were reported in Kashmir division and 100 in Jammu taking the overall case tally to 3,16,629.

As for the two fresh fatalities, one each was reported from Kashmir and Jammu pushing the death toll in J&K to 4,335, data said.