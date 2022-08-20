J&K reports 344 fresh COVID cases

Srinagar: Three hundred and forty four fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to an official bulletin, 49 cases were reported from Jammu division and 295 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 475768.

Providing district-wise breakup the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 78 cases, Baramulla 69 cases, Budgam 33 cases, Pulwama 29 cases, Kupwara 34 cases, Anantnag 24 cases, Bandipora 17 cases, Ganderbal five cases, Kulgam five cases while as Shopian one case.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 19 cases, Udhampur three, Kishtwar four, Poonch three, and Ramban 20.

Moreover, 596 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 55 from Jammu division and 541 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 475768 positive cases, 2910 are Active Positive (477 in Jammu Division and 2433 in Kashmir Division), 468079 have recovered and 4779 have died; 2347 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division.