J&K reports 43 fresh COVID-19 cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 43 fresh COVID-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.
They said that 28 cases each were reported from Jammu and 15 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 481594.
Among the cases, 174960 are from Jammu division and 306634 from Kashmir Valley.
Providing district wise details of the cases, they said that Jammu reported 21, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 2, Kathua 0, Samba 4, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0, Reasi 0, Srinagar 2, Baramulla 3, Budgam 4, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 0, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 2 and Shopian 1 cases respectively.
There was no death either from Jammu division or the Valley during the time. So far 4790 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2357 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.
Besides, they said, 32 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—10 from Jammu division and 22 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 336 active cases— 184 in Jammu and 152 in Kashmir. (GNS)