J&K reports 4,651 new COVID cases, three fresh deaths

Srinagar, Jan 18: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded a single day spike of 4,651 new COVID-19 cases- 3,105 in Kashmir and 1,546 in Jammu-even as two new deaths were reported in Jammu division and one in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 366851 while the death toll jumped to 4,575-2,347 in Kashmir and 2,228 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 340599 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 899 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases have surged to 21677- 8180 in Jammu and 13,497 in Kashmir.