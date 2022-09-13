J&K reports 47 fresh COVID-19 positive cases

Srinagar: The Government today informed that 47 fresh positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today.

As many as 13 case were reported from Jammu division and 34 from Kashmir division were reported thus taking the total number of positive cases to 478806.

Moreover, 73 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 20fromJammu division and 53 from Kashmir division.

Also, 18,371 doses of COVID Vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across Jammu and Kashmir to 2,44,69,318.