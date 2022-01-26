J&K reports 5606 fresh Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

There has been surge in covid-19 cases in J&K since the start of the New Year. On January 1, J&K reported 169 cases, 165 cases on January 2, 178 on January 3, 199 on January 4, 418 on January 5, 349 on January 6, 542 on January 7, 655 on January 8, 687 on January 9, 706 on January 10, 1148 on January 11, 1695 on January 12, 1966 on January 13, 2456 on January 14, 3251 on January 15, 3499 on January 16, 2817 on January 17, 4651 on January 18 and 5818 on January 19 and 5992 on January 20, 5720 on January 21 and 6253 on January 22 and 5394 on January 24.

Besides, they said, 5005 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—1592 from Jammu Division and 3413 from Kashmir. So far 362168 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 47969—13569 in Jammu and 34400 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 16040 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (with inputs from GNS)