J&K reports 72 COVID cases, 80 recoveries in last 24 hours

The case tally has effectively risen to 3,31,566 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,429—2,175 in Jammu and 2,254 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,26,275 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 80 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 862 active cases in J&K—145 in Jammu and 717 in Kashmir.