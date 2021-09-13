J&K reports 86 fresh COVID-19 cases, no new death in last 24 hours

As per data, 8 of the cases were reported from Jammu division and 78 from Kashmir valley, taking the total case count to 3,26,990.

There was no death due to the virus. So far 4,414 people have died— 2168 in Jammu division and 2246 in Kashmir.

Providing the district-wise details, officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 48 cases, Baramulla 8, Budgam 9, Pulwama 1, Kupwara 3, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 2, Shopian 0, Jammu 2, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 5, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

A few of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratory of CD hospital and include male (3) from Reshipora Pul, female (47) from Wasoora Pul, female (25) from Shitt Pul, female (NA) from NA, female (75) from Ratnipora Pul and female (50) from Srinagar.

Moreover, they said, 124 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—21 from Jammu and 103 from Kashmir. With them, 321329 people have recovered. There are now 1247 active cases in J&K—212 in Jammu and 1035 in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, there was one fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today, they said. So far 46 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added.