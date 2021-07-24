J&K reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, no death in last 24 hrs

Srinagar July 24: Jammu and Kashmir Saturday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, however no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 55 were reported in Kashmir and 33 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,20,491 while the death toll remains static at 4,374.

A total of 3,14, 798 have already recovered from the disease including the 178 recoveries in the last 24 hours alone.