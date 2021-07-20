J&K reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, six fresh fatalities

Srinagar July 20: Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases while six fresh deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.



Of the fresh cases, 53 were reported in Kashmir and 35 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,20,112 while the death toll has reached 4,371.

As for the six fresh fatalities, five were reported in Jammu and one in Kashmir.