J&K reports 89 fresh Covid cases, no death

Of the fresh cases, 16 were from the Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division, they added.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 48 cases followed by 11 in Budgam district.

There are 1,320 active cases in the union territory, while 3,19,889 patients have recovered so far.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,409 as no new death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, officials said, there were 45 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.