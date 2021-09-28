J&K reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

As per the data, 28 of the cases were reported from Jammu division and 67 from Kashmir valley, taking the case tally to 3,29,220 while the death remains unchanged at 4,422—2,173 in Jammu and 2,249 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,23,378 patients have recovered from the disease including the 188 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,420 active cases in J&K-1,132 in Kashmir and 288 in Jammu.