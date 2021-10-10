J&K reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

The case tally has effectively risen to 3,30,533 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,426—2,174 in Jammu and 2,252 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,25,016 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 108 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 1,091 active cases in J&K—282 in Jammu and 809 in Kashmir.covid