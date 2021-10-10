Health

J&K reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

Presently, there are 1,091 active cases in J&K—282 in Jammu and 809 in Kashmir.
Srinagar, Oct 10: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 99 fresh COVID-19- 85 in Kashmir and 13 in Jammu-however no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours.

The case tally has effectively risen to 3,30,533 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,426—2,174 in Jammu and 2,252 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,25,016 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 108 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

