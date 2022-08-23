J&K reports fresh 269 COVID positive cases

Srinagar: The Government today informed that 269 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

Fifty one cases have been reported from Jammu division and 218 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 476444.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 79 cases, Baramulla reported 22 cases, Budgam 38 cases, Pulwama reported nine cases, Kupwara reported 12 cases, Anantnag reported 15 cases, Bandipora reported 11 cases, Ganderbal reported one case, Kulgam reported 29 case while as Shopian reported two fresh cases for today.