J&K reports fresh 419 COVID positive cases

Srinagar: Fresh 419 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
According to an official bulletin, 58 cases were reported from Jammu division and 361 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 475109.
Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin informed that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 115 cases, Baramulla 98 cases, Budgam 53 cases, Pulwama nine cases, Kupwara 26 cases, Anantnag 24 cases, Bandipora seven cases, Ganderbal eight cases, Kulgam 19 cases while as Shopian two.
Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 29 cases, Rajouri four, Doda three, Kathua two, Samba five, Kishtwar 10, Poonch two, Ramban three while as Reasi reported no fresh case .
Moreover, 558 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 100fromJammu division and 458 from Kashmir division.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 475109positive cases, 3327are Active Positive (512in Jammu Division and 2815in Kashmir Division), 467003have recovered and 4779have died; 2347 in Jammu division and 2432in Kashmir division.
The Bulletin further said that out of 26336182 test results available, 475109samples have tested positive and 25861073 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 11,314 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.
Till date 6699394 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 146 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 3327 in isolation and 348 in home surveillance. Besides, 6690794 persons have completed their surveillance period.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in
