J&K reports fresh 419 COVID positive cases

Srinagar: Fresh 419 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to an official bulletin, 58 cases were reported from Jammu division and 361 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 475109.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin informed that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 115 cases, Baramulla 98 cases, Budgam 53 cases, Pulwama nine cases, Kupwara 26 cases, Anantnag 24 cases, Bandipora seven cases, Ganderbal eight cases, Kulgam 19 cases while as Shopian two.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 29 cases, Rajouri four, Doda three, Kathua two, Samba five, Kishtwar 10, Poonch two, Ramban three while as Reasi reported no fresh case .

Moreover, 558 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 100fromJammu division and 458 from Kashmir division.