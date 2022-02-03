J&K reports seven fresh COVID deaths, 1,982 new cases

Srinagar, Feb 3: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded a single-day spike of 1,982 new COVID-19 cases- 1288 in Kashmir and 694 in Jammu-even as two new deaths were reported in Kashmir and five in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 4,42,462 while the death toll jumped to 4,699-2,400 in Kashmir and 2,299 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 4,11,052 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 5,093 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases stand at 26,711-7,682 in Jammu and 19,029 in Kashmir.