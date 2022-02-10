J&K reports seven fresh COVID deaths, 547 new cases

Srinagar, Feb 10: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded a single-day spike of 547 new COVID-19 cases- 240 in Kashmir and 307 in Jammu-even as four new deaths were reported in Jammu and three in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 4,49,333 while the death toll jumped to 4,739-2,419 in Kashmir and 2,320 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 4,36,082 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 2,258 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases stand at 8,512-3,288 in Jammu and 5,224 in Kashmir.