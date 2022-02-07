Health
J&K reports six fresh COVID deaths, 686 new cases
Srinagar, Feb 7: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded a single-day spike of 686 new COVID-19 cases- 374 in Kashmir and 312 in Jammu-even as two new deaths were reported in Kashmir and four in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 4,47,334 while the death toll jumped to 4,721-2,410 in Kashmir and 2,311 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 4,27,689 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 3,168 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases stand at 14,924-4,968 in Jammu and 9,956 in Kashmir.