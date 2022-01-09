J&K reports three fresh COVID deaths, 687 new cases

Srinagar, Jan 9: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 687 new COVID-19 cases- 250 in Kashmir and 437 in Jammu-even as three new deaths have been reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 3,44,652 while the death toll jumped to 4,540-2,334 in Kashmir and 2,206 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 3,36,581 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 135 in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 3531 active cases in J&K- 2032 in Kashmir and 1499 in Jammu.