J&K reports three fresh COVID deaths, 687 new cases

Active cases jump to 3531- 2032 in Kashmir and 1499 in Jammu.
A health worker sorts a swab sample for COVID-19 testing in Kashmir. Mubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 9: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 687 new COVID-19 cases- 250 in Kashmir and 437 in Jammu-even as three new deaths have been reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

The case tally has risen to 3,44,652 while the death toll jumped to 4,540-2,334 in Kashmir and 2,206 in Jammu, officials said.

A total of 3,36,581 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 135 in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 3531 active cases in J&K- 2032 in Kashmir and 1499 in Jammu.

