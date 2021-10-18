J&K reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 75 fresh cases

Srinagar, Oct 18: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 75 fresh COVID-19 cases- 63 in Kashmir and 12 in Jammu even as one death each has been reported in each division in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has effectively risen to 3,31,137 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,428—2,175 in Jammu and 2,253 in Kashmir.
A total of 3,25,893 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 100 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 816 active cases in J&K—130 in Jammu and 686 in Kashmir.