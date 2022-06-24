J&K witnesses rise in COVID-19, records 54 fresh cases

Srinagar, June 24: Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases with 54 fresh cases of the deadly virus reported on Friday.
According to the government, around 35 cases have been reported from Jammu and 19 from the Kashmir division.
Jammu district reported 32 cases – the highest among all the districts followed by 16 from Srinagar. Two cases each were reported from Doda and Ganderbal districts while one case each was reported from Pulwama and Ramban districts.
However, no fresh case was reported from 14 other districts of J&K.
Meanwhile, 24 persons including 18 from Jammu and six from Kashmir recovered on Friday.