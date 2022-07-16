J&K witnesses surge in COVID-19, fresh 224 cases reported

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed over 50 percent spike in the daily toll of COVID-19 with fresh 224 cases reported on Saturday.

The number of cases reported in J&K was only 149 a day before. Out of the total cases reported on Saturday, 112 cases each have been reported in Kashmir and Jammu divisions taking the overall tally to 456829-288739 in Kashmir and 168090 in Jammu. The death toll stands at 4758-2425 in Kashmir and 2333 in Jammu.

A total of 451104 patients have recovered so far including 113 recoveries in the last 24 hours.