J&K witnesses surge in COVID-19, fresh 224 cases reported

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed over 50 percent spike in the daily toll of COVID-19 with fresh 224 cases reported on Saturday.
The number of cases reported in J&K was only 149 a day before. Out of the total cases reported on Saturday, 112 cases each have been reported in Kashmir and Jammu divisions taking the overall tally to 456829-288739 in Kashmir and 168090 in Jammu. The death toll stands at 4758-2425 in Kashmir and 2333 in Jammu.
A total of 451104 patients have recovered so far including 113 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
With the daily spike in COVID-19 cases, the experts have stressed for adopting With J&K is witnessing massive spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, adherence to SOPs have taken a huge hit even as minimal testing facilities in the twin capitals of the J&K UT is contributing to the fresh concerns surrounding the pandemic.
Despite repeated warnings by experts and urging people to adhere to COVID-19 SoPs, people are still seen violating the protocols in public places and at social gatherings.
Presently, there are a total of 967 active positive cases in J&K- 564 in Jammu and 403 in Kashmir.
In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the government has cautioned the health officials and asked them to stay alert. The Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has asked the health officials to promote Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and ramp up testing facilities as well.
Talking to Greater Kashmir Dwivedi acknowledged the the rise in daily count of cases and said the government has consulted the experts on it and there are no apprehensions of any new wave on the basis of the national and international studies done on COVID-19. "There is no need to push the panic button but we cannot say that the number of cases is not increasing. It is spreading day by day," he said.
He however said there is "no morbidity and mortality" in the present cases as only two deaths were reported in the last two weeks across J&K.
"Even when we analysed the deaths it was revealed that COVID-19 was not the primary reason for the death of these two patients. They had other ailments as well," he said.
On enforcing restrictions, Dwivedi said the government on Friday issued instructions to all the Deputy Commissioners and heads of the all health institutions to "strictly enforce" wearing of face masks. "They have been instructed to strictly monitor that social distance norms are maintained at social gathering," he said. He however said there was no plan to impose "major restrictions" as was done during the first and second wave of the COVID-19.
"But we are closely watching it. On the basis of national and international surveys, the experts are not apprehensive of any new wave," Dwivedi told Greater Kashmir.
"But at the same time, precautions need to be maintained as the number of cases is increasing," he said.
He said the government has instructed the heads of the hospitals to strengthen the availability of medicines and testing facilities in the hospitals.
"Further, the concerned DCs have been instructed to tighten the market restrictions accordingly," he said.