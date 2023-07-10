JKOA conference to be held at SKIMS Medical College

Srinagar: Sixth Jammu and Kashmir Orthopaedic Association (JKOA) conference will be held at SKIMS Medical College Bemina.

The organisers said the conference will be held on July 13 and 14. “The JKOA which is a member of the Indian Orthopedic Association [IOA] has been voted as the best small state chapter consistently over the last few years.

The SKIMS Medical College is holding this conference for the second time having held the inaugural conference in 2018. Prof Saheel Maajid, the head of the department is the organizing chairman of the event. Dr Tahir A Dar and Dr Reyaz A Dar are the organising secretaries while Dr Shabir A Dhar is heading the scientific committee,” the organisers said.

Around 300 delegates are expected to attend the conference. Dr Atul Srivastava president of the IOA, Dr Anup Agrawal vice president IOA and Dr Navin Thakkar secretary general of the IOA are expected to attend on behalf of the Indian Orthopaedic Association.