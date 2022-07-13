J&K's daily COVID-19 tally almost doubles in a day to 140

Srinagar, Jul 13: Jammu and Kashmir's daily COVID-19 cases nearly doubled on Wednesday from the previous day to 140, taking its tally to 4,56,291, officials said.
The union territory had recorded 71 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Of the fresh cases recorded on Wednesday, 96 were reported from the Jammu division and 44 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 4,758, they said.
There are 769 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,50,764 people have recovered from the disease, the officials said.