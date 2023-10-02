JLNM Hospital introduces specialised allergy mitigation services

Srinagar: Are you suffering from allergies, sneezing or itching? There is some good news for you!
In a first-of-its-kind initiative by the Health Department of J&K, JLNM Hospital at Rainawari has started an allergy mitigation services facility where patients with allergic disorders would receive specialised treatment.
The recently launched allergy service at the JLNM Hospital is turning sniffles into solutions. Allergy experts in Kashmir would be available at the JLNM Hospital for providing comprehensive allergy diagnostic and customised therapeutic services for various types of allergies including respiratory, food, skin, drug, and insect- venom allergies.
Dr Taha Ashraf, Allergy Specialist at JLNM hospital told Greater Kashmir that the establishment of the Allergy Clinic at the hospital addresses the growing need for specialized care in the field of allergies.
He said that the Allergy Clinic has seen an overwhelming response in the last three weeks.
"In just a short period, the clinic has seen over 200 patients in the Outpatient Department (OPD)," he said.
"Allergic conditions impact a person's quality of life, and this clinic offers patients a dedicated space for diagnosis, treatment, and management. We are starting specific testing also. People here are mostly suffering from drug allergies. We treat different allergies at the hospital, "he said.
Director Health Service Kashmir, Mushtaq Rather while congratulating the team said J&K is blessed with rich multivariate flora and there is pollen year-round. “Respiratory allergies are far more common than found in other places. Further drug allergies too have been found to be quite high in number and these patients find few takers for definitive management, hence such a centre was the need of the hour,” he said.
This step by the Health Department has received a wide appreciation by the people in general and allergy patients in particular.