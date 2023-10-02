JLNM Hospital introduces specialised allergy mitigation services

Srinagar: Are you suffering from allergies, sneezing or itching? There is some good news for you!

In a first-of-its-kind initiative by the Health Department of J&K, JLNM Hospital at Rainawari has started an allergy mitigation services facility where patients with allergic disorders would receive specialised treatment.

The recently launched allergy service at the JLNM Hospital is turning sniffles into solutions. Allergy experts in Kashmir would be available at the JLNM Hospital for providing comprehensive allergy diagnostic and customised therapeutic services for various types of allergies including respiratory, food, skin, drug, and insect- venom allergies.

Dr Taha Ashraf, Allergy Specialist at JLNM hospital told Greater Kashmir that the establishment of the Allergy Clinic at the hospital addresses the growing need for specialized care in the field of allergies.

He said that the Allergy Clinic has seen an overwhelming response in the last three weeks.