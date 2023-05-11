JLNM Hospital, UPHCs Hazratbal, Nishat recommended for National Assessment Certification

During the meeting, the DC took a comprehensive review about requirements and facilities for public health, currently available at City Hospitals, Maternity & Childcare Hospitals, UPHCs and other Health Centres of the District and to assess the quality for improvement of health standards through service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management and outcome.

After holding threadbare discussion, the Deputy Commissioner recommended JLNM Hospital Rainawari, UPHC Hazratbal and UPHC Nishat for National Assessment Certification.

The DC urged upon Health functionaries to come up to the expectations of the patients and focus on quality assurance, accessible, affordable health care in the District.

The DC also directed the concerned officers to project the issues that require intervention of the administration by paying site visits and monitoring timeliness, quality of assets.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stressed the Officers of the Health Department and other senior Health functionaries to follow the standard operating protocols and processes for maintaining quality at Public Health Institutions.