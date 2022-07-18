JSSM team calls on DHSK

Srinagar: The Joint Supportive Supervision Mission (JSSM) Team from Central TB Division (CTD) Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) led by Dr Alok Mathur, Deputy Director General TB today met Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather in his office chamber.

The JSSM team is on a 7-day visit to Kashmir from July 17 to July 23 and will be visiting Srinagar and Baramulla districts for monitoring, supervision and assessment of various activities under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP).