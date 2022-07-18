JSSM team calls on DHSK

Srinagar: The Joint Supportive Supervision Mission (JSSM) Team from Central TB Division (CTD) Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) led by Dr Alok Mathur, Deputy Director General TB today met Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather in his office chamber.
The JSSM team is on a 7-day visit to Kashmir from July 17 to July 23 and will be visiting Srinagar and Baramulla districts for monitoring, supervision and assessment of various activities under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP).
Today, the JSSM team led by Dr Alok Mathur, Deputy Director General TB met Dr MA Rather and had a brief interaction with State TB Officer Kashmir, Dr Rubeena Shaheen, Director STDC Srinagar, Dr Talat Jabeen, officers and officials of State TB Cell (HQ) Kashmir and DHSK, Dr Nighat Nazir, Nodal Officer Non-Communicable Disease.
At the outset, DHSK welcomed the delegation from Central TB Division MoH&FW.
In the interaction, the team discussed various issues regarding the implementation of NTEP activities in the valley and the way forward for the elimination of TB in Kashmir.