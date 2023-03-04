Junk food, sedentary lifestyle pushing more children towards obesity, says Kashmir doctors body

According to a latest survey by National family Health Survey (NFHS-5), Kashmir has registered an increase in the percentage of obesity among children.

The number of overweight children increased from 2.1 percent in NFHS-4 survey conducted in 2015-16 to 3.4 percent in NFHS -5 which was conducted in 2019-20.

Dr Hassan said one big factor for this spike is junk food which has largely replaced homemade meals.

Children are often seen taking fast foods like burgers and pizzas.

They are addicted to chips, sugary drinks and frozen ready meals.

“Television advertisements targeting children and junk foods being sold in school cafeterias are shifting dietary habits of children from healthy food to processed food,” he said.

He further said with high dependency on smartphones, we are increasingly witnessing children leading to sedentary lifestyle.

“And physical inactivity is also contributing to spike in obesity cases among young ones,” he said.