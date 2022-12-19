Kangan hospital carries out rare laparoscopic surgery

The patient was “suffering from a wide ventral / incisional hernial defect of about 9 cm x 9 cm following her previous multiple Caesarean section, through 2 tiny holes of 5mm and 2 tiny holes of 10mm.” Surgery was done by team of senior Consultant Laparoscopic surgery Dr R Simnani, & consultant anaesthesia Dr Shaista. Patient was discharged on 2nd post day “operative hale and healthy.”

Laparoscopic TARM, is now the most recent and advanced laparoscopic procedure recommended for Ventral Hernias by “Asia Pacific Hernia Society”. The first series of laparoscopic TARM was published by A Masurkar in 2020. In India this procedure has also started gaining interest since the last 2 years only, and is performed at some selected high out advanced laparoscopic centres only.