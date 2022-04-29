Kangri cancer cases on the rise in Kashmir

However, during the last few years, the Valley has witnessed many cases of Kangri cancer, a type of squamous cell carcinoma. Medical experts claim that the overuse of the kangri pot is the principal cause of this type of cancer. A recent study revealed that Kangri cancer patients had a history of using a kangri for 5-6 hours a day, 3-4 months in a year. Elements that are believed to contribute to the development of this cancer are heat, burning wood particles, smoke and burnt chinar leaves.



Dr Shaqul Qamar Wani, MD, Associate Professor and Consultant, Department of Radiation Oncology, State Cancer Institute, Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, told 101Reporters, "Kangri cancer is a type of squamous cell skin cancer that is more aggressive than other skin cancers and that usually occurs in the lower part of the body (lower abdomen and inner thighs), due to the frequent placement of the kangri close to these areas to keep oneself warm during chilling winters.



"As kangri is made and used in Kashmir, this cancer is found only in this part of the Indian subcontinent. In time, the heat injury to the skin takes the form of superficial reticular blackish-brown coloured lesions called 'erythema ab igne' or fire stains, which itself is a precancerous condition. If left untreated, these lesions may take the form of single or multiple well-defined lesions that will continue to grow and may be associated with itching, bloody discharge, and non-healing ulcers."



An alarming increase in cases - cause for concern



Expressing her concern over the rising number of Kangri cancer cases in the region, she said, "For the last five years, we have registered over 400 patients with skin cancer, including the Kangri cancer patients in our hospital. The educated population are well aware of this disease. However, we need to have frequent awareness programmes for the economically weaker sections of society living in remote areas."