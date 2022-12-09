Kashmir doctors' body expresses grief over demise of Dr Rafi Vaida

A medical luminary, Dr Rafi passed his MBBS from GMC Srinagar and after completing his post graduation joined as a Registrar in Surgery department of SMHS hospital. He later joined health services in Kashmir where he worked as a consultant Surgeon till his retirement.

General Secretary DAK Dr Arshad Ali said Dr Rafi was a great doctor with excellent surgical skills. His contribution in the field of surgery will be remembered for all times to come.



“Hailing from South Kashmir, Dr Rafi was a man of impeccable integrity. He was a compassionate and empathetic doctor because of which he was very popular among patients. He was a noble soul and always stood a helping hand to the needy and poor. He will be sorely remembered by everyone whose lives he touched,” he said.