Kashmir doctors' body expresses grief over demise of Dr Rafi Vaida

Srinagar, Dec 09: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday expressed grief over the sudden demise of noted surgeon Dr Rafi Vaida who breathed his last yesterday on way to SMHS hospital after he had developed chest pain at his Hyderpora residence. He was 64.
Saddened over the death, DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.
Paying rich tributes to the deceased, DAK President said it is a great loss to the medical fraternity and his death has resulted in an unbridgeable void in the field of medicine.
A medical luminary, Dr Rafi passed his MBBS from GMC Srinagar and after completing his post graduation joined as a Registrar in Surgery department of SMHS hospital. He later joined health services in Kashmir where he worked as a consultant Surgeon till his retirement.
General Secretary DAK Dr Arshad Ali said Dr Rafi was a great doctor with excellent surgical skills. His contribution in the field of surgery will be remembered for all times to come.
“Hailing from South Kashmir, Dr Rafi was a man of impeccable integrity. He was a compassionate and empathetic doctor because of which he was very popular among patients. He was a noble soul and always stood a helping hand to the needy and poor. He will be sorely remembered by everyone whose lives he touched,” he said.