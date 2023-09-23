Kashmir doctors’ body recommends three vaccines this fall to prevent triple virus threat

“The triple vaccine could ward off this winter’s tripledemic of respiratory illnesses,” said Influenza expert and DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

“We could be facing a triple virus whammy of Covid, Flu and RSV this winter. The trio of vaccines could help reduce hospitalizations and deaths due to these viruses,” he said.

Dr Hassan said most of us are familiar with annual flu shots. We have an updated Covid-19 vaccine this fall. New to the menu this year is a vaccine for RSV which is often associated with young kids but sends elderly to hospitals.

He said RSV vaccine is recommended for people aged 60 years and older.