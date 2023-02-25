Kashmir Nursing Home, SMHS figure at the bottom in NHM ranking of health facilities

Jammu: The National Health Mission J&K today released the ranking of public health facilities on the Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of January.
In the first phase of implementation, about 578 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in a phased manner.
In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, the first rank has been clinched by Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu, followed by Chest Disease Hospital Jammu, AH GMC Rajouri, Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar, and Government Dental College Jammu. The bottom five in this category included Kashmir Nursing Home, Srinagar, AH GMC Doda, SMHS GMC Srinagar, Government Medical College, Jammu, and Children Hospital Bemina, Srinagar.
In the category of District Hospitals, first rank has been bagged by DH Reasi followed by DH Bandipora, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu; MCCH Anantnag and DH Samba. The bottom five in this category included DH Poonch, DH Ganderbal, DH Kishtwar, DH Pulwama and DH Udhampur.
In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), the first rank has been secured by CHC Pakherpora followed by CHC Ramgarh, CHC Zainpora, EH Vijaypur and CHC Sunderbani. The bottom five in this category included CHC Marwah, CHC Gandoh, CHC Chandoosa, CHC Ramnagar, and CHC Surankote.
In the category of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and UPHCs, the first rank has been clinched by PHC Mattan followed by PHC Srigfwara, PHC Aishmuqam, PHC Kakapora and PHC Larnoo. The bottom five in this category included UPHC Sangam, PHC Thakrakote, PHC Teetwal, PHC Massu and PHC Machil.
Pertinently, JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration J&K) initiative was formally launched in the month of November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by the Lieutenant Governor for different types of facilities i.e. tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and some New Type PHCs. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Government of India.
The ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record) and patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for the month of January 2023, on real-time basis. The detailed list of facilities has been shared on NHM website.