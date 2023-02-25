Kashmir Nursing Home, SMHS figure at the bottom in NHM ranking of health facilities

Jammu: The National Health Mission J&K today released the ranking of public health facilities on the Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of January.

In the first phase of implementation, about 578 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in a phased manner.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, the first rank has been clinched by Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu, followed by Chest Disease Hospital Jammu, AH GMC Rajouri, Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar, and Government Dental College Jammu. The bottom five in this category included Kashmir Nursing Home, Srinagar, AH GMC Doda, SMHS GMC Srinagar, Government Medical College, Jammu, and Children Hospital Bemina, Srinagar.