Kashmir reports first Omicron case, pregnant woman from Uri found infected

Srinagar, Jan 11: Kashmir valley reported the first case of Omicron on Tuesday with a pregnant woman from Uri area of Baramulla district testing positive for the virus.
Quoting a health official, news agency GNS reported that the woman from Dhanisayden Uri whose sample was taken on 20th December 2021 at SDH Uri has tested positive for the Omicron variant.
The woman, he said, had tested positive for COVID when her sample was taken.
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla confirmed to GNS that the woman's sample has tested positive for the Omicron variant and said that she is stable.
Officials said that a team of doctors has been rushed to the woman's home and samples of her family members and neighbors will be taken for testing.