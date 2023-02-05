Kashmir witnesses sharp decline in TB cases; 3376 reported in 2022

Srinagar: Kashmir has recorded over 3376 Tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2022, with Srinagar on the top of the list with 1465 cases, reveals an official data accessed by Greater Kashmir.

As per the data, there has been a sharp decline in TB cases in Kashmir division as compared to 2021.

In 2021, Kashmir division reported 3442 TB cases and in 2020 due to COVID-19 and less screening the number was 2840.

Out of 3376 TB cases in 2022, Srinagar district reported 1465 cases, followed by Anantnag district with 665 cases, Baramulla registered 599 TB cases, Kupwara district reported 361 cases, Pulwama 172 cases and Budgam district reported 114 TB cases in 2022.