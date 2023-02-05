Kashmir witnesses sharp decline in TB cases; 3376 reported in 2022

Srinagar: Kashmir has recorded over 3376 Tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2022, with Srinagar on the top of the list with 1465 cases, reveals an official data accessed by Greater Kashmir.
As per the data, there has been a sharp decline in TB cases in Kashmir division as compared to 2021.
In 2021, Kashmir division reported 3442 TB cases and in 2020 due to COVID-19 and less screening the number was 2840.
Out of 3376 TB cases in 2022, Srinagar district reported 1465 cases, followed by Anantnag district with 665 cases, Baramulla registered 599 TB cases, Kupwara district reported 361 cases, Pulwama 172 cases and Budgam district reported 114 TB cases in 2022.
Besides, over 217005 people were screened in the past 25 days this year in the five districts of Kashmir, but not a single positive case was reported.
As per the official data, two cases were reported in Kathua, one in Poonch and two cases were registered in Rajouri district. However, in the Kashmir division, there were zero cases in Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Srinagar districts.
Last year, Anantnag, Pulwama and Kupwara received gold medals under the national TB elimination programme for its fight against the disease, while Baramulla bagged the bronze medal under this programme.
Budgam is the only district in India which has been declared as TB free.
According to the data, over 1099 Tuberculosis patients have been supported by Ni-shay Mitra. Also, 1465 TB patients are on treatment.
Over 2645 Nikshay Mitra have been registered so far. Out of 2645 Ni- kshay Mitra, 1704 Cumulative Ni-shay Mitra agreed to support TB patients.
According to the State Tuberculosis Officer (STO), Dr Adhfar Yaseen, Tuberculosis cases have gone down in 2022 and the target is to make every district TB free by 2025.
She said that in all the districts in Kashmir, their staff is carrying out a door-to-door sampling and survey for active case finding.
"We are successfully achieving our target under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. Our three districts have already received gold certification. We are doing our best. Our staff including all the workers are putting great efforts to achieve the target. By 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory will be TB free," she said.
Dr Adhfar Yaseen said that Budgam district has been certified as Tuberculosis free under sub-national TB certification claims." This year we are applying for three districts Kupwara, Anantnag and Pulwama for TB free certification,” she said.
Earlier this month, Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar said that the UT Government is fully committed to achieve the ambitious target of elimination of TB by 2025, ahead of the national target of 2030 under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukht Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA).