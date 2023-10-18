Kashmiri dermatologist receives prestigious award at European Dermatology Congress

He received the prestigious award “Imrich Sarkany Non-European Memorial Scholarship” at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress-2023 which was held in Berlin, Germany, from 11-14 October 2023.

Dr Arif, who hails from Soura area of Srinagar, says he is the first dermatologist from Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this feat.

He has done his medical graduation from Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) Srinagar, and received his MD in Dermatology, STDs and Leprosy from GMC Srinagar.

He has also worked as Assistant professor in the department of dermatology JNMC at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), India and has more than 140 research publications including several book chapters to his credit.

Dr Arif says he is the discoverer of the sign “Tasleem’s water jet sign” in dermatology and has also discovered an innovative technique to measure area of graft required for vitiligo surgeries.