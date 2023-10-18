Kashmiri dermatologist receives prestigious award at European Dermatology Congress

Srinagar, Oct 18: A Kashmiri dermatologist, Dr Tasleem Arif, has received prestigious award at the Europe’s biggest dermatology Congress.
He received the prestigious award “Imrich Sarkany Non-European Memorial Scholarship” at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress-2023 which was held in Berlin, Germany, from 11-14 October 2023.
Dr Arif, who hails from Soura area of Srinagar, says he is the first dermatologist from Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this feat.
He has done his medical graduation from Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) Srinagar, and received his MD in Dermatology, STDs and Leprosy from GMC Srinagar.
He has also worked as Assistant professor in the department of dermatology JNMC at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), India and has more than 140 research publications including several book chapters to his credit.
Dr Arif says he is the discoverer of the sign “Tasleem’s water jet sign” in dermatology and has also discovered an innovative technique to measure area of graft required for vitiligo surgeries.
He has co-authored an article on Melasma Severity Index (MSI), a new melasma scoring system which has received a national award (Dr S. Premalatha Award-2016) by IADVL. He has won the title World Champion-2019 in Dermatology (Scleroderma) recognized by IASR.
His thrust area of research is Scleroderma and has more than 25 research publications dedicated to scleroderma only.
His research on “esophageal involvement in systemic sclerosis and morphea” has received recognition by NEJM in their journal watch and is the Editor-in-Chief of Upcoming book “Morphea and Related Disorders” by Bentham Science Publishers.
He has also discovered an Innovative technique for administration of Botox for axillary hyperhidrosis and is the Life member of IADVL, ISPD, PDS, ACSI, CDSI, HRSI, IASSTD & AIDS, NSI, CODFI.
Dr Arif is also serving as reviewer for more than 15 top impact dermatology journals and is the Editorial board member of more than 25 medical journals.
He is currently working as Dermatology Specialist in Dar As Sihha Medical Complex, Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
The award received by Dr Arif is annually given by European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) to only 12 young (less than 40 years of age) dermatologists from the non-European countries of the world.
The selection of applications from eligible candidates is based on several criteria which include the number of published research articles in medical journals, number of published books or book chapters in national and international books, number of scientific presentations in national and international conferences and number of scientific research posters presented in national and international conferences.
The top 12 candidates with the highest scores from all the non-European countries of the world are declared as winners of the award.