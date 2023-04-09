Keran residents demand x-ray, lab technicians at PHC

Kupwara, Apr 9: The residents of heavily snow bound Keran area of this frontier district have urged the administration to appoint an x-ray technician at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) so that the x-ray plant in the hospital is made operational.
The residents said that the PHC Keran had an x-ray plant installed a few years back, however, due to non-availability of an x-ray technician, the plant is defunct and patients have to move to Kupwara for conducting x-ray. They said that the hospital also possesses an ECG machine but that has never been put to use due to lack of the technician.
“We are forced to move to Kupwara by covering almost 80 kilometres to perform x-ray. Had the facility been available at PHC Keran we would not have to visit Kupwara,” Taleem, a local PRI member told Greater Kashmir.
“Going Kupwara has never been easy for the people because it not only consumes the whole day but we have to spend Rs 500 as cab fare. It really takes a toll on us because of our feeble economic conditions. In the absence of an x-ray technician, the x-ray plant is eating dust. The authorities must appoint a concerned technician here so that people of the area are benefitted,” he added.
Lack of a lab technician also hampers the smooth functioning of the hospital. “Although a laboratory was established here but posting of the technician was never made due to reasons best known to the authorities,” Naseem, a local told this correspondent.
The residents demanded posting of a gynaecologist here so that the hardships being faced by the pregnant women of the area may end.
“After the labour room was established at PHC Keran we were hopeful about posting of a gynaecologist here but our hopes dashed with each passing day,” locals added.
“Some time back The Deputy Commissioner Kupwara ordered posting of dental surgeon at PHC Keran on rotational basis and for a few months’ dental surgeons performed their duties but later they left coming here,” they said.
The residents have now sought intervention of LG Manoj Sinha in this regard so that their hardships may end.