Keran residents demand x-ray, lab technicians at PHC

“Going Kupwara has never been easy for the people because it not only consumes the whole day but we have to spend Rs 500 as cab fare. It really takes a toll on us because of our feeble economic conditions. In the absence of an x-ray technician, the x-ray plant is eating dust. The authorities must appoint a concerned technician here so that people of the area are benefitted,” he added.

Lack of a lab technician also hampers the smooth functioning of the hospital. “Although a laboratory was established here but posting of the technician was never made due to reasons best known to the authorities,” Naseem, a local told this correspondent.

The residents demanded posting of a gynaecologist here so that the hardships being faced by the pregnant women of the area may end.