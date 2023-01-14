Khag villagers demand SDH in their area

As per the locals, the PHC is without the equipment facilities like USG, ECG and modern dentist chair. "The PHC is lacking all the basic facilities which is compelling us to move to other hospitals of Srinagar,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, a resident of Khag. One of the residents said that one of his relatives from Checkpora village died eight years ago. “She was pregnant and died on the way to Srinagar, if we had this facility at the Khag, her life would have been saved," he said. Residents of Khag village told Greater Kashmir that the village mostly remains cut-off during winters and patients cannot travel for the treatment to other hospitals.

" The expecting mothers are also facing problems especially during the winter season. We have only one Primary Health Centre (PHC) which caters to 70 adjoining villages. This PHC does not have all the facilities. We will die if we cannot go to other hospitals in the city for treatment," said Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Khag village.