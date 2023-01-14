Khag villagers demand SDH in their area

Srinagar, Jan 14: The residents of Khag village in Central Kashmir’ Budgam are demanding that a Sub-District Hospital (SDH) be built in their area for their convenience, as the village is in dire need of better healthcare.
As per the local residents, Khag is the only tehsil in J&K which has been deprived of an SDH despite having a population of over 60,000.
Presently, the area has only one Primary Health Centre (PHC) with seven doctors.
The PHC has no paediatrician, Surgeon and other specialists and there is only one gynaecologist.
As per the locals, the PHC is without the equipment facilities like USG, ECG and modern dentist chair. "The PHC is lacking all the basic facilities which is compelling us to move to other hospitals of Srinagar,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, a resident of Khag. One of the residents said that one of his relatives from Checkpora village died eight years ago. “She was pregnant and died on the way to Srinagar, if we had this facility at the Khag, her life would have been saved," he said. Residents of Khag village told Greater Kashmir that the village mostly remains cut-off during winters and patients cannot travel for the treatment to other hospitals.
" The expecting mothers are also facing problems especially during the winter season. We have only one Primary Health Centre (PHC) which caters to 70 adjoining villages. This PHC does not have all the facilities. We will die if we cannot go to other hospitals in the city for treatment," said Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Khag village.
The residents said that for minor injuries, patients have to move to city hospitals. The residents said that they have to travel long distances to access basic healthcare services, which is a major inconvenience for them and also puts a strain on their finances. “The government must take note of the plight of the people of Khag village and take immediate steps to build an SDH in the area,” they said.
The residents of adjoining areas of Khag which include Drung, Gugaldara, Suthrhran, Habber, Shonglypora, Sugin, Poshkar,Dalwash, Naserpora,Malpora,Sharan,Kokerbagh,Malpora,Naserpora,Khanpora,Fojipora and Saidwan echo the same views.
Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that all the sub districts hospitals have been recommended as per the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) guidelines.
He said that if they are facing problems, they can visit the department with representation.
" If their demands are genuine and meet the criteria and IPHS guidelines for the establishment of a Sub district hospital. We will consider it, forward it to the government with recommendation," Dr Mushtaq said.
Khag is a remote area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and is located 40 Kms away from Srinagar.